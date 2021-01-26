Ralec to raise quotes for chip resistors

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Ralec, a subsidiary of Chilisin Electronics specializing in chip resistors, plans to hike quotes offered to its distributors in the Greater China region by 15%, according to the Taiwan-based company. The new prices will be effective for shipments starting February 17.

Ralec has also started taking orders from its local distributors in Greater China since January 25, said the chip resistor specialist, which had stopped taking new orders previously due to overwhelming demand.

The price hikes are to reflect rising raw material and labor costs, as well as costs arising from the US dollar's depreciation, Ralec indicated.

In addition, Ralec will be merged into Kaimei Electronic starting February according to a deal reached between Chilisin and Kaimei in December 2020. Chilisin and Kaimei are both associate companies under passive component vendor Yageo.