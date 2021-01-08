Chilisin sees order visibility for molding chokes extended

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Chilisin Electronics has seen order visibility for molding chokes extended to more than four months, and is also expected to ramp up its shipments of LTCC (low temperature co-fired ceramics) components quarter by quarter in 2021, according to industry sources.

Chilisin will see shipments of different sizes of molding chokes grow robustly for terminal devices in 2021, particularly 5G handsets and Chromebooks that will sustain great sales momentum this year, the sources said.

Digitimes Research estimates that global 5G handset sales will double to over 470 million units in 2021 from 2020, with China to stay as the largest market. Chilisin has seen surging orders for small-size molding chokes from Chinese handset vendors Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo as well as Samsung Electronics, all eager to capture more of the market shares left behind by Huawei in China or overseas outlets, the sources said.

Demand for Chromebooks and other notebooks is not expected to soften any time soon in 2021 amid the uncertain development of the pandemic, which will continue to benefit Chilisin as a major supplier of molding chokes for notebook applications, the sources continued.

Chilisin is now the world's third-largest vendor of inductors, next only to Japan's Murata and TDK. Its consolidated revenues for 2020, including those contributed by subsidiaries such as ferrite components maker Ferroxcube and resistor supplier Ralec, rose 9.88% on year to NT$17.438 billion (US$622.78 million).