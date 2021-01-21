IT + CE
Largan, GSEO see shipments impacted by smartphone components shortages
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module makers Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) have seen shipments negatively affected by short supply of key components of smartphones, especially flash memory and controller ICs, according to industry sources.

Apart from semiconductor components, a-Si LCD panels and rigid OLED panels used in smartphones have been in tight supply, the sources said.

Mainly because of the shortage, Largan saw December 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$4.911 billion (US$172 million) hit the lowest monthly level since August 2020 and GSEO had those of NT$1.463 billion dropping 19.03% sequentially, the sources noted. The two companies are conservative about first-quarter 2021 operations.

China-based fellow maker Sunny Optical Technology's shipments of 45.921 million CCMs (compact camera modules), mostly used in smartphones, slipped 3.4% sequentially and 23.9% on year in December.

