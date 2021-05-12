GSEO sees decreased April revenue

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$674.3 million (US$23.9 million) for April, slipping 17.28% sequentially and 28.31% on year.

The revenues decreased mainly because demand from smartphone vendors dropped amid components shortages, GSEO said.

GSEO has cooperated with a US-based smartphone vendor to develop a 6P (six plastic lens pieces) rear lens module and a 3P front lens module, the former consisting of a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, two ToF (time of flight) lenses, a flash protection lens, according to industry sources. The lens modules will be adopted for new smartphone models to be launched in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, the sources noted.

GSEO posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.235 billion for January-April, declining 10.95% on year.

GSEO has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$10 for 2020, accounting for 36.45% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$27.42.¡@