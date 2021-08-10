GSEO sees July revenues increase

Smartphone-use lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.648 billion (US$58.9 million) for July, increasing 45.16% sequentially and 5.37% on year.

The revenue grew because of increased shipments to Apple which took up a large portion of GSEO's revenues, according to industry sources.

GSEO said it has fully utilized production capacity, and is setting up its fifth factory in Xiamen, China, to expand overall capacity by 12-13%.

Of lens modules shipped, 5P (five plastic lens pieces), 6P and 7P models used in mid-range and high-end smartphones take up a large portion currently, GSEO noted.

GSEO posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.751 billion for January-July, decreasing 7.93% on year.