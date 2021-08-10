中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 11, 2021
    01:38
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Tripod Tech expects new plant to drive growth in 2H21
    3h 48min ago
    Memory contract prices likely to stay flat in 4Q21
    3h 56min ago
    ChipMOS guardedly optimistic about 2H21
    4h 11min ago
    Inventec to build new production lines for servers in Mexico
    4h 15min ago
    Asustek and MSI report decreased July revenue
    4h 22min ago
    MediaTek posts decreased July revenue
    4h 37min ago
    Diode maker HYE cuts into supply chain for EV charging equipment
    4h 37min ago
    Hinge makers see gross margins come under downward pressure
    4h 37min ago
    TSMC to kick off 3nm chip production in 2H22 for Apple devices
    4h 38min ago
    Tai-Saw upbeat about shipments for automotive, networking
    4h 39min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    GSEO sees July revenues increase
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Smartphone-use lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.648 billion (US$58.9 million) for July, increasing 45.16% sequentially and 5.37% on year.

    The revenue grew because of increased shipments to Apple which took up a large portion of GSEO's revenues, according to industry sources.

    GSEO said it has fully utilized production capacity, and is setting up its fifth factory in Xiamen, China, to expand overall capacity by 12-13%.

    Of lens modules shipped, 5P (five plastic lens pieces), 6P and 7P models used in mid-range and high-end smartphones take up a large portion currently, GSEO noted.

    GSEO posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.751 billion for January-July, decreasing 7.93% on year.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile components
    Tags
    Genius revenues
    Related stories
    Jul 23
    GSEO expects full capacity utilization to remain until early 4Q21
    May 12
    GSEO sees decreased April revenue
    Feb 8
    Camera module maker GSEO to ramp up capacity with new investments
    Jan 21
    Largan, GSEO see shipments impacted by smartphone components shortages
    Dec 1
    GSEO expects demand to remain strong till 1Q21
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    China smartphone shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Unified communication growing to become a trend amid COVID-19 pandemic