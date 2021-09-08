中文網
    Tech Mobile + Telecom
    GSEO reports record August revenues
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.041 billion (US$73.1 million) for August, the highest-ever monthly level with growth of 23.82% sequentially and 14.81% on year.

    GSEO in August began volume shipments for camera-use lens modules for new iPhone to be unveiled in September 2021, according to industry sources. GSEO originally supplied lens modules for iPhones' front cameras, but has obtained orders for modules for both front and rear cameras of the new iPhone series, the sources said.

    GSOE's 2021 business focus has been on 5P (five plastic lens pieces), 6P and 7P smartphone-use lens modules, with the corresponding shipment proportion aimed to be hiked from 15-22% in 2020 to 35-40%, according to company chairman Jones Chen.

    GSEO will invest US$45 million to set up a subsidiary for making lens modules and optical components in Xiamen, China.

    GSEO posted consolidated revenues of NT$8.792 billion for January-August, decreasing 3.49% on year.

