Largan December revenues hit 5-month low

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.911 billion (US$172 million) for December, decreasing 6.35% sequentially and 3.7% on year to reach the lowest monthly level since August 2020.

Of the revenues, 20-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 10-20%; 10- to below 20-megapixel, 60-70%; 8- to below 10-megapixel, 0-10%; and below 8-megapixel, 10-20%.

Largan expects shipments in January to slightly slip sequentially.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$15.293 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, growing 3.42% sequentially but dropping 16.69% on year, and those of NT$55.944 billion for full-year 2020 declined 7.90% annually.