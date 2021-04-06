Largan March revenues down on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.011 billion (US$141 million) for March, increasing 24.84% sequentially but decreasing 26.33% on year.

Of the revenues, 20-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 20-30%; 10- to below 20-megapixel, 50-60%; 8- to below 10-megapixel, 0-10%; and below 8-megapixel, 10-20%.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.82 billion for January-March, the lowest quarterly level since first-quarter 2019 with declines of 22.71% sequentially and 10.55% on year.