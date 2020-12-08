Largan sales to peak in 4Q20

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision, thanks to contribution from the iPhone 12 series and growing sales of other 5G-enabled smartphones, is expected to see fourth-quarter 2020 sales to peak for the year, according to industry sources.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$13.215 billion (US$456 million), NT$12.650 billion and NT$14.787 billion for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 respectively.

Judging from Largan's order visibility, December shipments will be about the same as those in November, and Largan's fourth-quarter revenues are estimated at NT$15.5 billion, the sources noted.

However, the estimated fourth-quarter sum will represent an on-year decline, mainly because of Huawei stopping releasing orders beginning third-quarter 2020 in the wake of the US sanction, the sources indicated.

Global 5G phone shipments will reach 260-280 million units in 2020, and increase to 460-500 million units in 2021, sparkign strong demand for high-end lens modules, the sources said.

Largan is estimated to take up 50% of total supply of f/2.4 fixed-focus 5P (five plastic lens pieces) ultra-wide-angle lens modules used in iPhone 12 series in 2020, the sources noted.