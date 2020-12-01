GSEO expects demand to remain strong till 1Q21

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) expects demand, especially for high-end smartphone-use applications, to remain strong till first-quarter 2021, according to company chairman Jones Chen.

Efforts to hike precision of molds, automated production lines and big data analysis have helped GSEO increase and stabilize yield rates, company president Lee Kuo said.

GSEO will further expand overall production capacity by 20-25% in 2021, with focus on VR/AR lens modules in Taiwan and on smartphone-use lens models in China, Kuo noted.

GSEO has begun small-volume shipments for VR lens modules, and development of AR ones depends on mature development of microLED technology which is estimated to take 2.5-3 years, Kuo indicated.

US clients account for 70% of consolidated revenues and Chinese ones for 20-30% currently, and GSEO aims at 60% from the former and 40% from the others.

GSEO has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.654 billion (US$57.0 million) for October, slipping 11.08% sequentially but rising 12.63% on year.

GSEO: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$b) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 5.188 67.90% 2.58% 10.975 32.80% Gross margin 42.30% (0.55pp) (6.97pp) 42.78% (2.52pp) Operating profit 1.521 87.88% (16.82%) 3.051 40.64% Net profit 1.056 114.92% (18.39%) 2.061 34.78% Net EPS (NT$) 9.44 18.47

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020