IT + CE
Lenovo plans to debut on China STAR market
Staff reporter, Shanghai; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Lenovo has disclosed plans to trade its shares on the science and technology innovation board (STAR) of China's Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).

Lenovo is planning to issue Chinese depository receipt (CDR), raising funds for R&D of technology, products and solutions as well as strategic investments and company operation.

Currently, PCs still account for a major portion of Lenovo's revenues with PC-related businesses contributing around CNY168.89 billion (US$26.1 billion) in revenues for fiscal second-quarter 2020/21 ended on September 30, 2020, or 88.91% of the Chinese brand's overall revenues of CNY189.95 billion.

Research firm IDC's figures also show Lenovo having a share of 25.2% in the global PC market in the fourth quarter of 2020 and was the largest PC brand with an annual shipment growth of 29% for the quarter. Global PC shipments had an on-year growth of 13.1% in 2020 and 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Some market observers believe Lenovo's decision to trade on STAR is to prepare for a business transformation in the post-pandemic era, as the PC industry at the moment still lacks revolutionary changes and may decline again after the pandemic is contained.

In the past several years, Lenovo has invested in around 10 China-based semiconductor companies including Cambricon Technologies, SmartSens Technology and Sequoia, while Lenovo's subsidiaries have invested in total of around 13 semiconductor developers including Unisoc, Fullhan, Eswin and HuaHong.

Lenovo at the end of 2020 also established a subsidiary in Tianjin that will focus on developing and selling network security software, technology and ICs.

Lenovo to be listed on science and technology innovation board of SSE

Lenovo looks to trade on STAR
Photo: Digitimes file photo

