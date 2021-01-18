IT + CE
Notebook brands unveil innovations at CES 2021
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

At CES 2021's online exhibition, many notebook brand vendors showcased gaming products featuring higher resolution panels, new type of Chromebooks and dual-screen models eyeing the stay-at-home economy in 2021.

Lenovo unveiled its flagship gaming notebook, the Legion 7, featuring a 16-inch IPS panel with QHD quality (2,560 by 1,440), a refresh rate of 156Hz and 500nits brightness.

Asustek Computer also adopted a QHD display for its Zephyrus G15 gaming notebook under the ROG brand, while Razer is offering customers the choice of using a FHD or QHD display for its latest Blade series gaming products.

Gaming notebook specialist Eluktronics also launched three gaming notebooks equipped with 165Hz QHD displays at the show.

Many vendors also exhibited gaming products with ultra-thin form factors. Acer's 14-inch Triton 300SE has a thickness of 17.9mm and weighs only 1.7kg. Lenovo's 15-inch Legion Slim 7 weighs 1.9kg, while Asustek's 13-inch ROG Flow X13 features a thickness of 15mm and weighs 1.3kg.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 514 features a metal chassis that is MIL-STD 810G-certified for sturdiness, while Asustek's Chromebook CX9 has also been validated by MIL-STD 810H thanks to its magnesium-alloy chassis.

Samsung Electronics also launched the Chromebook 2 during the show featuring a QLED panel instead of a 4K display used by its predecessor to lower the product price to US$549 down from the predecessor's around US$1,000.

Asustek and Lenovo both unveiled dual-screen notebooks at CES 2021. Asustek's ZenBook Duo now features an improved user interface, while Lenovo has upgraded its ThinkBook Plus series' secondary E-Ink display size from 10-inch to 12-inch.

Asustek ZenBook Duo dual-screen notebook

Asustek ZenBook Duo dual-screen notebook
Photo: Company

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Japan setting up nationwide smart logistics platform
  2. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.