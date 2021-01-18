Notebook brands unveil innovations at CES 2021

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

At CES 2021's online exhibition, many notebook brand vendors showcased gaming products featuring higher resolution panels, new type of Chromebooks and dual-screen models eyeing the stay-at-home economy in 2021.

Lenovo unveiled its flagship gaming notebook, the Legion 7, featuring a 16-inch IPS panel with QHD quality (2,560 by 1,440), a refresh rate of 156Hz and 500nits brightness.

Asustek Computer also adopted a QHD display for its Zephyrus G15 gaming notebook under the ROG brand, while Razer is offering customers the choice of using a FHD or QHD display for its latest Blade series gaming products.

Gaming notebook specialist Eluktronics also launched three gaming notebooks equipped with 165Hz QHD displays at the show.

Many vendors also exhibited gaming products with ultra-thin form factors. Acer's 14-inch Triton 300SE has a thickness of 17.9mm and weighs only 1.7kg. Lenovo's 15-inch Legion Slim 7 weighs 1.9kg, while Asustek's 13-inch ROG Flow X13 features a thickness of 15mm and weighs 1.3kg.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 514 features a metal chassis that is MIL-STD 810G-certified for sturdiness, while Asustek's Chromebook CX9 has also been validated by MIL-STD 810H thanks to its magnesium-alloy chassis.

Samsung Electronics also launched the Chromebook 2 during the show featuring a QLED panel instead of a 4K display used by its predecessor to lower the product price to US$549 down from the predecessor's around US$1,000.

Asustek and Lenovo both unveiled dual-screen notebooks at CES 2021. Asustek's ZenBook Duo now features an improved user interface, while Lenovo has upgraded its ThinkBook Plus series' secondary E-Ink display size from 10-inch to 12-inch.

Asustek ZenBook Duo dual-screen notebook

Photo: Company