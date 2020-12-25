Merck to highlight innovative materials and solutions at CES 2021 online

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Merck will present its latest technology advancements for the electronics industry at an all-digital event of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 11-14, 2021.

Merck expects demand for data usage to grow exponentially along with an acceleration of digital transformation induced by the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore, Merck is to present more innovative materials and solutions at the fair.

The exponential growth of data we have already been witnessing will be further accelerated by remote work and virtual collaboration among colleagues, Kai Beckmann, CEO of Performance Materials at Merck, said earlier in a company statement.

Merck's broad range of innovative materials makes it possible to generate, collect, save, process and display this massive amount of data, Beckmann added.

In many technologies that will accompany our digital life in the future, further innovations are only possible through materials research enabling the development of increasingly powerful computer chips or even new computing architectures, which are needed to bring AI and machine learning to the next level, Beckmann said.

Meanwhile, Merck Taiwan recently announced a five-year plan to further expand the production capacity of its plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, with the total input of capital for the expansion project exceeding that spent over the past 10 years.

One of the major tasks of the expansion project is to make the plant a global major development and production base for semiconductor deposition materials, according to sources at Merck Taiwan.