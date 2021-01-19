JEITA platform facilitates development of smart home services in Japan

Hana Hu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smart Home Data Catalog, a platform for collecting data from connected electric home appliances launched in October 2020 by Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), is expected to promote development of smart home services in the local market.

The platform enables vendors of electric home appliances to allow others to use and integrate data from their devices, and to use the data to develop innovative smart home services, Digitimes Research indicated.

Sharp took the initiative to allow data on its 12 connected electric home appliances, including TVs, air conditioners, air purifiers and refrigerators, for licensed use. JEITA hopes to increase the number of data-providing enterprises to 10 along with more than 100 categories of connected electric home appliances.

So far five startups have used data available at the platform to develop smart home services including purchasing agent services based on cooking records, environmental diagnosis based on air purifying data, house rental services, with these services to be launched soon. AIoT Cloud, Sharp's wholly-owned subsidiary, is the most active startup among the five.

Kansai Electric Power has cooperated with AIoT Cloud for combined use of power consumption data and operating data on Sharp's connected air purifiers and refrigerators to monitor old people or children for safety purposes.