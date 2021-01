Taiwan makers benefit from fast growing demand for automotive sensor ICs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Along with fast growing demand for compound and Si-based ICs used in automotive sensor modules, Taiwan-based GaAs epitaxial wafer makers WIN Semiconductors, Advanced Wireless Semiconductor and Visual Photonics Epitaxy as well as IC packaging/testing service providers Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and ShunSin Technology are expected to see many business opportunities, according to industry sources.

The opportunities are brought by international IDMs (integrated device manufacturers) integrating in-house-developed VCSEL produced using GaAs epitaxial processes with optical sensors such as ToF (time of flight) sensor modules for use in LiDARs, and ToF sensor modules for SiP, the sources noted. ASE has obtained SiP orders from first-tier supply chain makers of LiDARs.

New ICS (integrated cockpit system) models based on 2D near-infrared imaging or 3D ToF technology will support next-generation ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) technology, such as DMS (driver monitoring system), the sources cited Austria-based AMS as indicating.