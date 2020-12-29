Asustek on course to embrace strong 1H21

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Asustek Computer is expected to enjoy a particularly strong first-half 2021, thanks to robust demand for motherboards, notebooks and other devices enabling remote work and education, according to industry sources.

Asustek has seen its profits ramp up along with pandemic-induced sharp increases in shipments of consumer and gaming notebooks, motherboards and display cards since second-quarter 2020, with its net earnings including non-operating incomes shooting up 98% sequentially and 87% on year to NT$10.508 billion (US$353.77 million), completely recovering from three years of transformational throes, the sources said. It is expected to post handsome profits for the fourth quarter and may end 2020 with record EPS, the sources added.

As remote work and learning has become a "new normal" in the wake of the pandemic, strong demand for notebooks, motherboards and graphics cards will likely persist next year, which may enable Asustek to embrace the strongest-ever off season in first-half 2021, the sources continued.

Asustek may see its shipments of gaming notebooks grow 20-30% on year in 2021 while sustaining stable growth momentum for consumer models. The company has also advanced significantly in sales of commercial notebooks and Chromebooks, with the latter accounting for 10-15% of its total notebook shipments in 2020, which is likely to double in 2021, the sources said.