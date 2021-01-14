IT + CE
ASRock, ASMedia post profit surges in 2020
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Motherboard and graphics card maker ASRock and ASMedia Technology, a fabless chipmaker specializing in high-speed transmission chips, both enjoyed revenue surges in 2020 with promising sales prospects this year.

ASRock reported revenue climbed 33.5% on year to NT$17.91 billion (US$639 million) in 2020. The company expects its sales performance during the first half of 2021 to be on par with the level in the second half of last year, buoyed by strong shipments of graphics cards and server-use motherboards.

Market watchers expect ASRock to post another double-digit increase in revenue this year, with profits reaching a new high in recent years.

ASMedia disclosed revenue soared 86.5% on year to nearly NT$7 billion in 2020, a record high.

Also a major supplier for AMD's chipsets, ASMedia will continue to enjoy robust demand from AMD this year with revenue likely to hit another record high, according to market watchers.

ASRock and ASMedia are both engaged in the supply chain for AMD's server and PC processors, which are gaining popularity, according to industry sources. Other Taiwan-based suppliers for AMD's processors include motherboard and graphics card makers Asustek Computer and Gigabyte Technology, and thermal heat spreader maker Jentech Precision Industrial.

According to Mercury Research, AMD's overall X86 processor market share hit 22.4% in the third quarter of 2020, with its x86 notebook processor share hitting an all-time high of 20.2%.

