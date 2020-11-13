Asustek launches two slim notebooks to keep shipment dynamics

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Asustek Computer has launched two new notebook models, the ZenBook Flip S and ZenBook S, in the Taiwan market targeting the high-end, ultraslim segment, as it aims to maintain its shipment momentum in fourth-quarter 2020.

In the third quarter, its slim notebook shipments grew 20% on year in the local market, while overall notebook shipments spiked 16%, higher than the industry's average of 10%.

The company expects its share in the local slim notebook segment to edge up 50% in the fourth quarter, up from 47% a quarter earlier, although total notebook shipments are expected to slip 10% on year as the industry's overall shipments are being affected by shortages of some parts and materials.

Both ZenBook Flip S and ZenBook S are powered by Intel's Core i7 CPUs and Iris Xe graphics cards and are verified for Intel Evo flatform. The ZenBook Flip S features a 4K OLED HDR touch display and is available at NT$59,900 (US$2,100), and the ZenBook S is priced at NT$57,900.

The company plans to launch a new slim-type model featuring an Intel discrete Iris Xe Max graphic card by year-end 2020 at the earliest.

Asustek also expects that current robust demand for notebooks to stretch into the second quarter of 2021, which will help it sustain revenue growth in the coming year.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2020