IT + CE
VIA, Shuttle see growing profitability from non-PC business
Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

VIA Technologies and Shuttle are both expected to see rising profits in the next few years thanks to contribution by their non-PC businesses.

VIA, which used to focus on CPU and embedded platform development, is now a provider of AI solutions ranging from computer vision, deep learning and machine learning. The company is currently eyeing business opportunities from smart manufacturing, smart transportation and smart medical care.

VIA has recently sold its subsidiaries VIABase and VIATech as well as its CPU and chipset technologies to China-based Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor, while the company's subsidiary VIA Labs has gone public since December 24, 2020.

Shuttle has turned its business focus from mini PCs, barebones and notebooks to medical care solutions. Company president Wei-Hsun Cheng pointed out that Shuttle is now mainly cooperating with affiliate Carilex Medical Group on R&D for medical care IT products.

Cheng noted that Carilex's revenues for whole-year 2020 were up on year and the subsidiary also saw steadily increasing orders for medical air bed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company's robust shipments of negative pressure wound therapy machines also boost Carilex's fourth-quarter 2020 revenues to the highest level ever. Shuttle's in-house developed medical kiosks and machines have also been installed at drug store chains and medical centers in Taiwan.

Shuttle has registered consolidated revenues of NT$1.73 billion (US$61.24 million) for whole-year 2020, down from those of 2019 due to withdrawal from the notebook OEM business. However, the company's gross margin for the first three quarters of 2020 reached a new high at 37% and profits for 2020 are also expected to have increased from a year ago.

VIA reported consolidated revenues of NT$634 million for December, up 28.23% on year, while the amount for the whole-year 2020 also picked up 17.65% on year to arrive at NT$6.5 billion.

