VIA Labs to boom on demand for high-speed interface chips

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

VIA Labs, a subsidiary of VIA Technologies, will see revenues and earnings continue rising in 2021 thanks to orders for USB 3.0 hub controller chips and other high-speed transmission chips from notebook brands and game console vendors, according to industry sources.

With the industry's standards for USB 4.0 now set and related technologies to be incorporated into end-market devices soon, VIA Lab's shipments of high-speed controller chips will boost in 2021, said the sources.

The company has recently modified its development strategy, moving away from semiconductor products to embedded platforms and AI solutions, focusing on computer vision, deep learning, and machine learning, added the sources.

It has also deepened its presence in the emerging niche market segments, including smart manufacturing, smart traffic management, and smart medical. However, efforts tailored for the segments have yet to generate meaningful revenues.

The company posted net profit of NT$235 million (US$8.25 million) on revenues of NT$1.422 billion for the first three quarters of 2020. Gross margin for the period stood at 49%.

VIA Labs' IPO will debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) through bidding in the second half of December.

VIA Labs to debut on TWSE in mid-December

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2020