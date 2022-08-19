中文網
    Taipei
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    VIA edge AI solutions attract orders from Toyota Material Handling Taiwan

    Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    VIA Technologies' edge AI solutions for smart transportation have attracted orders from Toyota Material Handling Taiwan, according to the Taiwan-based company specializing in embedded platform and system solutions.

    VIA has put increased focus on AI, machine learning and deep learning technologies enabling smart industry and manufacturing, smart transportation and smart healthcare. The new business is still at an initial stage of development, and has yet to contribute meaningfully to the company's operating profits, the company said.

    VIA reported net losses of NT$294 million (US$9.8 million) for the first half of 2022, with EPS coming to negative NT$0.59, while revenue surged 41% from a year earlier to nearly NT$4.5 billion.

