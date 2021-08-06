Himax reports strong 2Q21 results

Himax Technologies, a vendor of display driver ICs and timing controllers, has reported its revenues, gross margin and EPS all reached record highs in second-quarter 2021.

Its second-quarter 2021 revenues reached US$365.3 million, rising 18.2% sequentially and exceeding the guidance of an increase of around 15-20%. It said it saw continuous strong demands across all major business segments during the quarter.

Ggross margin for the quarter came to 47.5%, up from the 40.2% in first-quarter 2021.

It said capacity shortage remained across all business segments in the second quarter and the company continued to strategically allocate assessible capacity favoring high margin product areas and key customers.

"The semiconductor industry continues to go through a severe foundry shortage, especially in the mature process nodes where we are mainly anchored. With foundries running at more than full capacity while demand shows no indication of abating, the long-lasting unaddressed supply-demand imbalance remains. In view of the foundry shortage and anticipated growing demand for the foreseeable future, we have entered into strategic agreements with foundry partners to cover both our short-term and long-term needs. We are in the process of entering into further such agreements as we speak, with some of them involving new foundry partners, leaving nothing untried to expand our capacity pool," said Jordan Wu, president and CEO of Himax, as cited in a company statement.

He said demand continues to outpace supply and the imbalance could last well into 2022.