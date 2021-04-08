Bits + chips
Himax sees revenue and EPS hit record highs in 1Q21
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Himax Technologies has disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, with revenue, gross margin and EPS all exceeding the company's guidance given previously and hitting record-high levels.

Himax' revenue for the first quarter came to US$309 million, rising 12.1% sequentially and beating the company's growth estimate of 5-10%. Gross margin climbed 9pp on quarter to 40.2%, which also came above the company's guidance range of 37-38%.

Himax also expects to post around US$0.384 in non-IFRS earnings per diluted ADS for the first quarter, compared with its previous estimate of US$0.301-0.341. This compares to US$0.197 in the prior quarter.

"Revenues, gross margin and EPS all hit new records in this quarter, surpassing our prior highs in the fourth quarter of 2020, thanks to persisting demand across our major business segments," said Himax CEO and president Jordan Wu. "Looking into the second quarter, the demands remain robust and the global semiconductor shortage has not shown signs of receding."

Himax will provide its financial guidance for the second quarter at its upcoming earnings conference call in May.

