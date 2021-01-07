Mobile + telecom
Soaring TWS demand prompts button cell makers to expand capacity
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The fast growing TWS earphones/headphones market has boosted demand for button cells, prompting battery makers to expand production capacity, according to industry sources said.

According to Statista, 110 million TWS earphones/headphones were shipped globally in 2020, growing 41.0% on year. Canalys forecasts global shipments for TWS earphones/headphones and devices at 350 million units in 2021, increasing 40% on year.

Several first-tier China-based lithium-ion battery makers, including EVE Energy, Great Power Energy & Technology, Ganfeng Lithium and Amperex Technology, are expanding production capacities for button cells, the sources indicated, adding EVE will expand annual capacity to 100 million button batteries, and Ganfeng to increase daily capacity to 100,000-120,000.

SYNergy ScienTech, a Taiwan-based lithium-ion polymer battery maker, has monthly production capacity of 150,000 button cells currently and will expand it by setting up fully-automated production lines in 2021, the sources noted.

