SYNergy to expand production capacity

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Lithium-ion polymer battery maker SYNergy ScienTech has disclosed it will expand monthly production capacity for soft-package batteries by 25% to 4.77 million units, and button cells from 150,000 to 450,000 units in third-quarter 2021.

SYNergy said it has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until the end of second-quarter or early third-quarter 2021, and has fully utilized production capacity.

SYNergy is expanding poduction capacity for button cells to meet fast growing demand for TWS earphones, industry sources noted, adding about 50% of batteries shipped by SYNergy are used in TWS earphones and 15% in wireless keyboards and mice.

SYNergy has reported consolidated revenues of NT$191.5 million (US$6.7 million) for March, hiking 95.76% sequentially and 151.74% on year, and those of NT$484.6 million for January-March soared 130% on year.