IT + CE
SYNergy to expand production capacity
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Lithium-ion polymer battery maker SYNergy ScienTech has disclosed it will expand monthly production capacity for soft-package batteries by 25% to 4.77 million units, and button cells from 150,000 to 450,000 units in third-quarter 2021.

SYNergy said it has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until the end of second-quarter or early third-quarter 2021, and has fully utilized production capacity.

SYNergy is expanding poduction capacity for button cells to meet fast growing demand for TWS earphones, industry sources noted, adding about 50% of batteries shipped by SYNergy are used in TWS earphones and 15% in wireless keyboards and mice.

SYNergy has reported consolidated revenues of NT$191.5 million (US$6.7 million) for March, hiking 95.76% sequentially and 151.74% on year, and those of NT$484.6 million for January-March soared 130% on year.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Quectel whitepaper download
Research insights
  1. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  2. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
  3. Smartphone brands still focus on low-price segments in India
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.