Synergy ScienTech to bring in strategic partners

Aaron Lee, Hsinchu; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Lithium-ion battery maker Synergy ScienTech plans to bring in strategic partners by releasing new shares or corporate bonds through a private placement, as it aims to expand its operational scale to capitalize on growing business opportunities coming from the TWS (true wireless stereo) headset sector.

The company has revamped its development strategy to enrich its portfolios to tap diverse possibilities and markets, instead of focusing mainly on niche market products, said company chairman Hsueh-kun Hsing.

Synergy has approached a number of potential partners for cooperation, Hsing said, but declined to disclose which type of strategic partners it plans to bring in.

For the private placement, the company plans to issue a maximum of 9.5 million new shares as well as NT$300 million (US$10.525 million) worth of corporate bonds, with related proceeds to be used to expand its distribution channels and production facilities and to strengthen its financial operations.

Order dynamics for its battery products have been robust for the fourth quarter of 2020 and will continue into the first quarter of 2021, according to company spokesman Kuang-chang Wang.

The company's two plants in Kunshan, China - one of which has a production capacity of 3.2 million batteries and the other one million - are operating at over 90% of their capacities, Wang said, adding that the two factories are focusing on rolling out lithium polymer batteries for small-size applications.

The company also produces 150,000 button cell batteries of 60mAh energy capacity for TWS devices currently. While planning to ramp up its output of button cells, the company said it is also developing models of 70mAh.

Synergy ScienTech chairman Hsueh-kun Hsing (center)

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, November 2020