SYNergy ramping up lithium polymer battery capacity

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based SYNnergy ScienTech will ramp up its production capacity for lithium polymer batteries to 4.7 million units a month in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 4.2 million units currently, according to company sources.

It also plans to triple its monthly production capacity of button cells for TWS (true wireless stereo) applications to 450,000 units in the third quarter, the sources said.

According to company chairman Xing Xue-kun, the company has seen its orders visibility extend to August, with its delivery lead times maintaining within 10 weeks.

Demand for lithium polymer batteries will remain robust in the second half of 2021, Xing said, adding that SYNergy will likely see its sales gain more momentum in the latter half of the year.

Meanwhile, SYNergy is stepping up its cooperation with acoustic device maker Merry Electronics, aiming to develop related battery products for medical and wearable applications.

The battery supplier has reported revenues of NT$162.24 million (US$5.84 million) for April, up 2.94% on year. Year-to-date revenues reached NT$644.8 million, increasing 75.62% from a year earlier.