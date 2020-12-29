IT + CE
Merry Electronics partners with SYNergy
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Headset/headphone and electro-acoustic device maker Merry Electronics has subscribed to unsecured convertible bonds worth NT$280 million (US$9.7 million) issued by lithium-ion polymer battery maker SYNergy ScienTech, as they step up strategic cooperation.

If Merry converts all the bonds three years from now, it will become the third largest shareholder of SYNergy with a stake ratio of 5-6%, industry sources said.

As Merry is a supplier of electro-acoustic devices used in AirPods and has begun volume shipments for TWS (true wireless stereo) headphones and earphones, SYNergy stands a chance of entering the AirPods supply chain and supplying batteries for other headphone/earphone vendors via the partnership with Merry, the sources noted.

AirPods has triggered strong growth in sales of TWS headphones/earphones, and sales of iPhone 12 series without accompanied earphones are increasing demand for TWS headphones/earphones, the sources said. According to Germany-based Statista, there will be 110 million TWS headphones/earphones shipped globally in 2020, rising 41.0% on year.

Viewing that Apple has adopted button cells for AirPods Pro, SYNergy started production of such batteries, each with energy density of 60mAh (milliampere-hours), in the third quarter of 2020, with monthly production capacity of 150,000 units, said company chairman Hsing Hsueh-kun.

The company is developing models with energy density of 65-70mAh and will expand production capacity and hike automation of production lines in 2021, Hsing indicated.

