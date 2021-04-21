Apple unveils new M1-powered iMac and Apple TV 4K

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Apple has introduced a new iMac in a 11.5mm-thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. It also unveiled a new Apple TV 4K powered by the A12 Bionic chip.

Available in an array of vibrant colors, the iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colors, said Apple.

The new iMac also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system. Also, Touch ID comes to iMac for the first time.

The new 24-inch iMac is available to order beginning April 30 and will be available in select Apple Store locations in the second half of May.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at US$1,299 and US$1,249 for education. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

The iMac with 8-core GPU starts at US$1,499 and US$1,399 for education. It features identical specifications to one with 7-core GPU, but is equipped with additional USB 3 ports, Touch ID functionality on Magic Keyboard, and Ethernet support.

The vendor said the next generation of Apple TV 4K delivers high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision, with the A12 Bionic chip providing a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing.

And with an all-new design, the Siri Remote makes it easier to watch shows and movies on Apple TV with intuitive navigation controls, said Apple.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available starting at US$179 and in the second half of May in more than 30 countries and regions, including the US.

Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote will be available for US$149, while the new Siri Remote will be available separately for US$59, and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Apple iMac all-in-one PCs powered by the M1 chip

Photo: Company

Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote

Photo: Company