Siward steps into biotechnological detection

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Quartz crystal and quartz oscillator and device maker Siward Crystal Technology has stepped into development of biotechnological detection technology and devices, according to the company.

Siward has cooperated with biotech companies, universities and research organizations to develop automated microfluidic fast screening detection technology, which it has used in producing ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) signal-amplification reagent suits, with sensitivity for signals 5-50 times that for conventional products.

Siward is developing automated centrifugal immunoassay and microfluidic chips for use in quick quantitative detection of pets' endocrine and thyroxine T4 as well as human nephrotoxicity and indoxyl sulfate.

With investment of NT$360 million (US$12.5 million), Siward has expanded production capacity at its factory in Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), setting up four production lines for tuning fork quartz crystal with monthly capacity of 10 million pieces. The capacity expansion is expected to add NT$280 million to consolidated revenues in 2021.

Siward posted consolidated revenues of NT$724.5 million, gross margin of 21.19%, operating profit of NT$72.8 million and net profit of NT$58.1 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.885 billion, gross margin of 21.60%, operating profit of NT$170.3 million and net profit of NT$145.9 million for January-September.

Siward's automated microfluidic fast screening detection technology

Photo: Company