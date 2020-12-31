Green energy
Tatung keen on smart energy system market in Taiwan
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Tatung aims to become a leading provider of smart energy systems in Taiwan, covering integrated PV power-generating facilities, smart micro-grids, energy management and related ITC infrastructure, smart monitoring and energy storage, according to the company.

Tatung has been engaged in developing smart energy solutions, and will keep investing in and establishing PV power-generating facilities in combination with energy storage systems, AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) and micro-grids. Tatung said it will develop smart energy management solutions and feasible operational models for smart power grids.

Tatung has set up PV power-generating facilities totaling 160-170MWp in Taiwan.

