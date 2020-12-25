Tatung aims at revenues of NT$100 billion for 2025, says new chairman

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taitung, through transformation of business operation in five aspects, aims to increase annual consolidated revenues from about NT$20 billion (US$693 million) at present to NT$100 billion in 2025, according to new company chairman Ming-kuang Lu.

Tatung just appointed Lu as new chairman and Yi-wen Chung as new president.

Taitung is looking to transform its business operation by optimizing the costs and the efficiency of its nine business units under three business groups and 10 subsidiaries; expanding existing green energy businesses to cope with government's renewable energy development policies; acelerating development of solutions regarding system integration in 5G, IoT and smart manufacturing; integrating motors with electric and electronic systems to step into the electric vehicles or hybrid electric vehicle development; and laying emphasis on corporate governance, CSR (corporate social responsibility) and ESG (environmental, social, governance).

Tatung hopes that all business units can attain profitability goals in two years and, beginning 2023, develop new business through strategic partnership and/or merger acquisition, Lu said.

Tatung's debt ratio stands at 55% and the ratio for Tatung Group including all subsidiaries is as high as 75-76%, Lu noted. Lu has requested Tatung's board of directors to provide funds of NT$12 billion to improve Tatung's financial structure by lowering its debt ratio to below 50%.

Tatung chairman Ming-kuang Lu (standing) and president Yi-wen Chung

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020