    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 14, 2021
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Tatung chairman and president step down

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Tatung. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Lu Ming-kung, chairman of home appliance maker Tatung, has announced that he and president Chaney Ho will together resign, with successors to be determined at a meeting of the board of directors on December 21.

    Lu succeeded Lin Wen-yuan as chairman in December 2020, while Ho succeeded Chung Yi-wen in June 2021.

    Tatung saw operation for the first three quarters of 2021 swing into profitability and is expected to continue profitable operation afterward, Lu said. Lu said he and Ho have completed the mission at a critical stage, and it is time to leave Tatung.

    Categories
    EV + green energy ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE Solar
    Tags
    chairman president Tatung
    Companies
    Tatung
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021