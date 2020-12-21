Ventec sees auto thermal materials as main growth engine in 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Ventec International expects shipments of automotive thermal materials and high-end specialty CCL materials for military and aerospace applications to remain major growth drivers for its revenues and profits in 2021.

The combined revenue ratio for both materials has risen to 28.4% in the first 11 months of 2020 from 17.9% in 2017, with shipments of automotive thermal materials rising significantly along with the recovery of global car sales starting August, according to company sources.

Some 70-80% of its thermal materials shipments are for auto lights, and the remainder for EV and industrial control applications in China, the company said, adding that rapid development of the EV industry in China and increased orders from its clients in Japan will further drive up its shipments of such materials in 2021.

The company continued that specialty CCL materials for military and aerospace applications are expected to register an on-year shipment growth of 10-15% next year, with revenue ratio rising to 4%.

Ventec is relatively conservative about shipment prospects for CCLs for 5G applications in 2021 as it only sees stable orders for 5G notebooks and has yet to land orders for antenna and networking board applications although some CCL materials have been validated by clients.

The company said sub-6GHz 5G base stations usually require PCBs made of high-speed CCLs rather than high-frequency ones which it is more versed in, and therefore its CCL shipments for 5G infrastructure may continue to fall in 2021 as mmWave infrastructure momentum in China is not expected to pick up anytime soon.

Ventec said it is developing CCLs for other applications and expects to achieve technology breakthrough in manufacturing CCLs for wafer test boards in the next 1-2 years.