Car-use thermal material sales to drive Ventec revenue gains in 2022

Taiwan-based Ventec Electronics, dedicated to specialty copper-clad laminates (CCL) and thermal materials, expects shipments of high-performance thermal substrate materials for automotive headlights to drive its revenue growth in 2022, according to industry sources.

The company has reported its November revenue surged 60.6% on year to NT$631 million (US$22.69 million), and combined sales for the first 11 months of 2021 jumped 61.2% on year reaching NT$7.06 billion. Strong shipments of thermal substrate materials for car-use LED headlights are the main growth driver, the sources said.

Ventec has expanded the penetration of its thermal materials for LED headlights from high-end to lower-end car models, and is also fast gaining ground in the EV sector due to early deployments, the sources continued.

As the area size of thermal substrate materials needed for EVs is dozens of times larger than for fuel cars, the company is expected to benefit drastically from the booming EV sales, the sources said. But its overall shipment growth of automotive thermal materials will depend on when shortage of automotive chips can ease, the sources added.

Ventec will also gain growth momentum from shipments of customized high-end specialty CCL materials for military, aerospace, 5G and miniLED applications in 2022, the sources said.

The company has sent CCL materials for miniLED backlit boards to major clients for validations, and is expected to enter small-volume production by the end of 2022 after clearing the validation process in the second quarter of the year. It is also cooperating with clients on the development of micro LED materials looking to grasp business opportunities for VR/AR metaverse applications.

Also, the company has moved to offer new specialty CCL materials for wafer probing cards to clients in Taiwan and South Korea, and is pending final validations for similar products at other leading international testing interface specialists.