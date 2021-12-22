中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 22, 2021
    19:25
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Correction: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac without miniLED display
    1h 3min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Car-use thermal material sales to drive Ventec revenue gains in 2022

    Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Ventec. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Ventec Electronics, dedicated to specialty copper-clad laminates (CCL) and thermal materials, expects shipments of high-performance thermal substrate materials for automotive headlights to drive its revenue growth in 2022, according to industry sources.

    The company has reported its November revenue surged 60.6% on year to NT$631 million (US$22.69 million), and combined sales for the first 11 months of 2021 jumped 61.2% on year reaching NT$7.06 billion. Strong shipments of thermal substrate materials for car-use LED headlights are the main growth driver, the sources said.

    Ventec has expanded the penetration of its thermal materials for LED headlights from high-end to lower-end car models, and is also fast gaining ground in the EV sector due to early deployments, the sources continued.

    As the area size of thermal substrate materials needed for EVs is dozens of times larger than for fuel cars, the company is expected to benefit drastically from the booming EV sales, the sources said. But its overall shipment growth of automotive thermal materials will depend on when shortage of automotive chips can ease, the sources added.

    Ventec will also gain growth momentum from shipments of customized high-end specialty CCL materials for military, aerospace, 5G and miniLED applications in 2022, the sources said.

    The company has sent CCL materials for miniLED backlit boards to major clients for validations, and is expected to enter small-volume production by the end of 2022 after clearing the validation process in the second quarter of the year. It is also cooperating with clients on the development of micro LED materials looking to grasp business opportunities for VR/AR metaverse applications.

    Also, the company has moved to offer new specialty CCL materials for wafer probing cards to clients in Taiwan and South Korea, and is pending final validations for similar products at other leading international testing interface specialists.

    Categories
    Chips + components Displays + photonics EV EV + green energy LED Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    5G automotive CCL electronics laminate metaverse micro LED miniLED sales shipments substrate wafer
    Related stories
    Mar 2
    Ventec forms strategic alliance with BizLink, Footprintku
    Jan 21
    Niche-type CCL maker Ventec optimistic about 1Q21
    Dec 21, 2020
    Ventec sees auto thermal materials as main growth engine in 2021
    Nov 6, 2020
    Ventec to begin volume shipments to Japanese automotive headlight makers in 4Q20
    Jul 8, 2020
    Ventec lands new CCL orders for 5G antenna, IC probing applications
    Jun 15, 2020
    Ventec gaining from new orders for niche PCB materials in 2020
    Related topics
    Alternatives to LCD
    Micro LED
    5G
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 22, 10:59
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    Monday 20 December 2021
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021