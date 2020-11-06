Bits + chips
Ventec to begin volume shipments to Japanese automotive headlight makers in 4Q20
Jay Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

CCL and prepreg maker Ventec International Group has disclosed it will begin large-volume shipments for aluminum-based heat-dissipation laminates to Japan-based automotive headlight makers later in fourth-quarter 2020, with shipments to continue in 2021.

Its Japanese clients reportedly include Koito Manufacturing, Stanley Electric and Ichikoh Industries.

Ventec has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$1.145 billion (US$39.5 million), gross margin of 29.59%, and net profit of NT$78.7 million, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.625 billion, gross margin of 29.72% and net profit of NT$299.7 million for January-September.

Ventec has begun production of Teflon (PTFE)-based laminates used in automotive long-range detection radars and resin-based substrates used in IC packaging.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.