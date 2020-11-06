Ventec to begin volume shipments to Japanese automotive headlight makers in 4Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

CCL and prepreg maker Ventec International Group has disclosed it will begin large-volume shipments for aluminum-based heat-dissipation laminates to Japan-based automotive headlight makers later in fourth-quarter 2020, with shipments to continue in 2021.

Its Japanese clients reportedly include Koito Manufacturing, Stanley Electric and Ichikoh Industries.

Ventec has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$1.145 billion (US$39.5 million), gross margin of 29.59%, and net profit of NT$78.7 million, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.625 billion, gross margin of 29.72% and net profit of NT$299.7 million for January-September.

Ventec has begun production of Teflon (PTFE)-based laminates used in automotive long-range detection radars and resin-based substrates used in IC packaging.