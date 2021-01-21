Niche-type CCL maker Ventec optimistic about 1Q21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Ventec International, which specializes in specialty CCL and automotive thermal materials, has expressed optimism that its revenue performance for first-quarter 2021 will be better than expected due to growing global car sales recovery.

Ventec said its shipments of CCL for automotive PCBs and thermal connectivity aluminum substrates for use in auto lights have started to ramp up since late 2020. The company expects high-end thermal aluminum substrates to become a major growth driver in 2021, as it has ventured the substrates into the supply chains of EV and traditional car makers in China, Japan, the US and Europe.

Ventec said it will continue in 2021 to focus on shipments of specialty materials with high gross margins and for high-end applications including CCLs for military and aerospace applications, apart from thermal aluminum substrates for auto lights.

Ventec has completed its first wave of price hikes for its products to reflect increased costs in upstream materials including copper foil, glass cloth and resin. This, coupled with lingering strong shipment pull-ins from clients, is expected to help push up its revenues and profits in 2021, according to company sources.