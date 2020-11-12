HannStar Display swings back to profit in 3Q20

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HannStar Display has reported profit for third-quarter 2020, ending a streak of two quarterly losses in the first half of the year thanks to strong demand for a-Si LCD panels for small- to medium-size applications.

Demand for a-Si panels will remain robust in the first half of 2021 due to strong order dynamics for entry-level and midrange handsets, according to industry sources.

HannStar posted net profit of NT$1.635 billion (US$57.31 million) or NT$0.52 per share for the third quarter. Net profit for the January-September period reached NT$1.092 billion or NT$0.34 per share.

HannStar has also reported revenues of NT$2.078 billion for October, up 1.1% sequentially and 38.8% on year.

In October, it shipped 30.67 million units of small- to medium-size panels, down 6.4% from the previous month. Shipments of large-size panels and own-brand products totaled 167,000 units, down 52.5%.

For January-October, revenues totaled NT$14.589 billion, up 9.7% on year.

However, fellow company Giantplus Technology reported net loss of NT$305 million for the third quarter and NT$645 million for the first nine months of the year.

Giantplus posted revenues of NT$637 million for October, up 0.05% sequentially but down 11.07% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$5.761 billion, down 22.37% on year.