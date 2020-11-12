Displays
HannStar Display swings back to profit in 3Q20
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HannStar Display has reported profit for third-quarter 2020, ending a streak of two quarterly losses in the first half of the year thanks to strong demand for a-Si LCD panels for small- to medium-size applications.

Demand for a-Si panels will remain robust in the first half of 2021 due to strong order dynamics for entry-level and midrange handsets, according to industry sources.

HannStar posted net profit of NT$1.635 billion (US$57.31 million) or NT$0.52 per share for the third quarter. Net profit for the January-September period reached NT$1.092 billion or NT$0.34 per share.

HannStar has also reported revenues of NT$2.078 billion for October, up 1.1% sequentially and 38.8% on year.

In October, it shipped 30.67 million units of small- to medium-size panels, down 6.4% from the previous month. Shipments of large-size panels and own-brand products totaled 167,000 units, down 52.5%.

For January-October, revenues totaled NT$14.589 billion, up 9.7% on year.

However, fellow company Giantplus Technology reported net loss of NT$305 million for the third quarter and NT$645 million for the first nine months of the year.

Giantplus posted revenues of NT$637 million for October, up 0.05% sequentially but down 11.07% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$5.761 billion, down 22.37% on year.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.