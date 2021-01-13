Taiwanese PV makers see mixed growth in December revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and PV module makers United Renewable Energy (URE), TSEC, Motech Industries as well as solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer and solar cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) have reported consolidated revenues for December, recording mixed on-month and on-year growth.

URE's NT$1.075 billion (US$37.7 million) increased 36.36% on month but decreased 35.95% on year; NT$373 million for TSEC slipped 1.48% on month and 1.46% on year; Motech saw NT$329.6 million rise 27.43% on month and 1.88% on year; SAS had NT$5.486 billion growing 6.74% on month and 3.60% on year.

4 PV makers: 4Q20 consolidated revenues (NT$m) Company Amount Q/Q Y/Y 2020 amount Y/Y URE 2,890 (17.79%) (25.54%) 12,684 (30.07%) TSEC 1,116 (18.27%) 10.81% 4,711 5.68% Motech 871.9 (16.15%) (17.62%) 3,678 (30.56%) SAS 15,703 2.10% 3.02% 61,397 (6.28%)

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021