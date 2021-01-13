Taiwanese PV makers see mixed growth in December revenues

Solar cell and PV module makers United Renewable Energy (URE), TSEC, Motech Industries as well as solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer and solar cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) have reported consolidated revenues for December, recording mixed on-month and on-year growth.
URE's NT$1.075 billion (US$37.7 million) increased 36.36% on month but decreased 35.95% on year; NT$373 million for TSEC slipped 1.48% on month and 1.46% on year; Motech saw NT$329.6 million rise 27.43% on month and 1.88% on year; SAS had NT$5.486 billion growing 6.74% on month and 3.60% on year.
4 PV makers: 4Q20 consolidated revenues (NT$m)
Company
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
2020 amount
Y/Y
URE
2,890
(17.79%)
(25.54%)
12,684
(30.07%)
TSEC
1,116
(18.27%)
10.81%
4,711
5.68%
Motech
871.9
(16.15%)
(17.62%)
3,678
(30.56%)
SAS
15,703
2.10%
3.02%
61,397
(6.28%)
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021