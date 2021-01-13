Green energy
Taiwanese PV makers see mixed growth in December revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and PV module makers United Renewable Energy (URE), TSEC, Motech Industries as well as solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer and solar cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) have reported consolidated revenues for December, recording mixed on-month and on-year growth.

URE's NT$1.075 billion (US$37.7 million) increased 36.36% on month but decreased 35.95% on year; NT$373 million for TSEC slipped 1.48% on month and 1.46% on year; Motech saw NT$329.6 million rise 27.43% on month and 1.88% on year; SAS had NT$5.486 billion growing 6.74% on month and 3.60% on year.

4 PV makers: 4Q20 consolidated revenues (NT$m)

Company

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

2020 amount

Y/Y

URE

2,890

(17.79%)

(25.54%)

12,684

(30.07%)

TSEC

1,116

(18.27%)

10.81%

4,711

5.68%

Motech

871.9

(16.15%)

(17.62%)

3,678

(30.56%)

SAS

15,703

2.10%

3.02%

61,397

(6.28%)

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.