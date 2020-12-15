Bits + chips
Taiwan backend houses see more demand for consumer power chips
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based power IC backend specialists including Greatek Electronics, GEM Services and Lingsen Precision Industries have seen a ramp-up in packaging demand for consumer devices from international IDMs, according to industry sources.

IDMs have again put production priority on automotive power components and modules with high profitability and technology threshold as the global car market is poised to rebound significantly. They are outsourcing more backend work for consumer power management ICs (PMIC) and MOSFETs to packaging partners in Taiwan, the sources said.

Some IDMs have even declined to take new orders in 2021 for lower-level power ICs from downstream clients, with the orders shifted to Taiwan-based chipmakers, allowing their local backend partners to enjoy more business opportunities, the sources continued.

As power chips, components and modules are mostly packaged with wire bonding process, mounting prices of metal materials such as copper for leadframes needed have driven backend houses to raise quotes to reflect increasing costs, or at least stop offering discount prices, said the sources.

Greatek, GEM and Lingsen have seen clear order visibility throughout first-quarter 2021, and are optimistic about robust demand through the second quarter. With their production lines running at high capacity, the backend houses have also readied plans to maintain regular production during the Chinese New Year holiday in February to satisfy demand from clients, the sources said.

