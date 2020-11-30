Jih Lin eyes significant surge in leadframe shipments for auto power modules

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With the global car market showing signs of recovery, power module leadframe maker Jih Lin Technology is confident about a 10-20% on-year revenue growth in 2021 with leadframes for automotive power modules to rebound to a shipment ratio of 40%, according to company chairman SY Tsai.

Tsai told the press after the firm's recent investors conference that Jih Lin has indirectly cut into the supply chains of the world's first-tier automakers, offering leadframes for car-use core IGBT modules. Its clients reportedly include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota and Tesla.

Jih Lin has readied capacity expansion deployments, Tsai said, and its plant in China's Shandong province has completed 80% of new equipment installation for a major Germany-based IDM client, with the rate to be boosted in the next few months to contribute notably to its revenues in 2021. He continued that his company also delivers shipments to other major clients from its plants in Japan, Taiwan and China's Suzhou.

Jih Lin has signed a long-term contract with US-based power module leader Vishay Intertechnology, and its capacity expansion for the client is set to start commercial runs in second-quarter 2021, according to industry sources.

The company declined to comment on specific clients and orders.

Jih Lin has seen clear order visibility for leadframes for automotive power components, suggesting growing recovery momentum for the global auto market, allowing the company to be optimistic about 2021 performance, the sources said.

Jih Lin Technology chairman SY Tsai

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, November 2020