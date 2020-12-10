Bits + chips
Memory module firms post revenue increases in November
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based memory module houses including Adata Technology, Apacer Technology and Innodisk all enjoyed sequential revenue increases in November 2020.

Adata has reported November revenue of NT$3.12 billion (US$110.62 million), up 8.1% on month. Revenue totaled NT$29.28 billion for the first 11 months of 2020, rising 26.4% on year.

Adata also disclosed it swung to net profits of NT$191 million in October 2020 from losses a year earlier. Net profits for September and October reached a combined NT$315 million, up nearly 740% from the same period in 2019.

Apacer generated November revenue of NT$643 million, up 14.3% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2020 revenue through November came to NT$6.56 billion, down 4.8% on year.

Apacer has been improving its profit mix for profitability, and recently teamed up with AOpen to develop solutions for remote device management. The pair has also cut into the supply chain for EV-use charging piles.

Specializing in industrial flash storage, Innodisk saw its November revenue grow by a slight 2% on month to NT$549 million.

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has announced revenue increased 2.1% sequentially and 14.9% on year to nearly NT$4.9 billion in November 2020. Revenue for the first 11 months of this year amounted to NT$55.93 billion, rising about 18% from a year earlier.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.