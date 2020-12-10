Memory module firms post revenue increases in November

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based memory module houses including Adata Technology, Apacer Technology and Innodisk all enjoyed sequential revenue increases in November 2020.

Adata has reported November revenue of NT$3.12 billion (US$110.62 million), up 8.1% on month. Revenue totaled NT$29.28 billion for the first 11 months of 2020, rising 26.4% on year.

Adata also disclosed it swung to net profits of NT$191 million in October 2020 from losses a year earlier. Net profits for September and October reached a combined NT$315 million, up nearly 740% from the same period in 2019.

Apacer generated November revenue of NT$643 million, up 14.3% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2020 revenue through November came to NT$6.56 billion, down 4.8% on year.

Apacer has been improving its profit mix for profitability, and recently teamed up with AOpen to develop solutions for remote device management. The pair has also cut into the supply chain for EV-use charging piles.

Specializing in industrial flash storage, Innodisk saw its November revenue grow by a slight 2% on month to NT$549 million.

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has announced revenue increased 2.1% sequentially and 14.9% on year to nearly NT$4.9 billion in November 2020. Revenue for the first 11 months of this year amounted to NT$55.93 billion, rising about 18% from a year earlier.