Adata subsidiary unveils electric tricycle for logistics use

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Awayspeed Technology, a subsidiary of memory module maker Adata Technology, has unveiled an electric tricycle targeting the logistics market.

The tricycle features an Adata-developed electric control system and a 13.7kW motor, with the body jointly designed with motorcycle maker Aeon Motor, according to Simon Chen, chairman for both Adata and Awayspeed. It will rely on electric scooter maker Gogoro's network of battery swap stations around Taiwan, Chen added.

The tricycle has a load capacity of 200kg, the regulatory limit for tricycles, as well as a freight carrying box with holding capacity of 800 liters, a maximum speed of 80km/hour and endurance running distance of 100km.

More than 10 logistics operators or service providers have shown interests in adopting the tricycle, including an online shopping platform and Taiwan's postal office.

Awayspeed will start small-volume production of the tricycle in Taiwan in first-half 2021 and volume production in July-August 2021, with initial local sales prices to be set at below NT$200,000 (US$6,920).

A production line for the tricycle at Adata's factory in Suzhou, China, and another in Qingdao or Tianjin, also in China, with production likely to begin in second-half 2021. The compamy is looking to export the tricycle to Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Adata chairman Simon Chen on an in-house-developed electric tricycle

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2020