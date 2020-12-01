Bits + chips
Adata subsidiary unveils electric tricycle for logistics use
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Awayspeed Technology, a subsidiary of memory module maker Adata Technology, has unveiled an electric tricycle targeting the logistics market.

The tricycle features an Adata-developed electric control system and a 13.7kW motor, with the body jointly designed with motorcycle maker Aeon Motor, according to Simon Chen, chairman for both Adata and Awayspeed. It will rely on electric scooter maker Gogoro's network of battery swap stations around Taiwan, Chen added.

The tricycle has a load capacity of 200kg, the regulatory limit for tricycles, as well as a freight carrying box with holding capacity of 800 liters, a maximum speed of 80km/hour and endurance running distance of 100km.

More than 10 logistics operators or service providers have shown interests in adopting the tricycle, including an online shopping platform and Taiwan's postal office.

Awayspeed will start small-volume production of the tricycle in Taiwan in first-half 2021 and volume production in July-August 2021, with initial local sales prices to be set at below NT$200,000 (US$6,920).

A production line for the tricycle at Adata's factory in Suzhou, China, and another in Qingdao or Tianjin, also in China, with production likely to begin in second-half 2021. The compamy is looking to export the tricycle to Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Adata Technology chairman and CEO Simon Chen rides an in-house-developed electric tricycle

Adata chairman Simon Chen on an in-house-developed electric tricycle
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2020

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.