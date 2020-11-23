Gran Systems set to launch CubeSat

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Gran Systems has arranged the launch of NutSat, a 2U (2-unit) CubeSat developed by National Space Organization (NSPO) under Taiwan government-sponsored National Applied Research Laboratories, by a SpaceX rocket at the end of December 2020, according to company founder and chairman Ke Kuang-han.

Through partnership with US-based commercial space experiment service providers Nanoracks and Momentus Space, Gran obtained channels of using rockets to launch CubeSats from US NASA in 2019. Gran has become a provider of launch services for CubeSats for NSPO.

The science payload of NutSat is an ADS-B (automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast) receiver that can receive ADS-B messages from airplanes flying below the CubeSat to track these airplanes for safety purposes, Ke said.

CubeSats can be used to daily monitor real properties on the surface of the earth, Ke noted.

Gran is likely to provide launch services for space experiments of biotechnological products, pharmaceuticals, food, beverage, materials, semiconductors and electronic components at the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021, Ke indicated. In doing so, Gran will cooperate with clients to conceive experiment projects, evaluate commercial feasibility and select technology, apply for permission for space experiment and use of ISS as well as arrange rocket launch services for clients, Ke noted.

Gran has signed an MoU for cooperation with US-based space educational service provider DreamUp PBC to develop a Chinese version of DreamKits, a DreamUp-developed program.

Gran Systems' NutSat

Photo: Company