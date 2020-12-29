IT + CE
CISA unveils white paper for digital transformation in Taiwan
Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Information Service Industry Association (CISA) has published a white paper aimed at helping government and private sectors in digital transformation.

The 2021 IT Service Industry White Paper urges the government to revise policies and provide sound environment for healthy development of IT service industry. The government should promote digital transformation for its own operation and for various industries, and help develop information security and new technologies to enhance Taiwan's innovative competitiveness, it says.

To tackle pressing problems, the white paper recommends solutions that include setting reasonable cost estimation and pricing mechanisms for government's IT service procurement projects, improving training of talent for new technologies.

Stan Shih, Acer co-founder, indicated that digital transformation is essential for Taiwan to hike its competitiveness and IT service is the most important industry for realizing digital transformation.

Big companies may have fewer problems with digital transformation, but small- to medium-size ones and traditional manufacturers generally lack the understanding of and the resources for digital transformation, and their digital transformation needs help from outside consultants, CISA chairman Brian Shen noted.

CISA chairman Brian Shen

Photo: CISA

