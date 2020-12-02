Vanchip tapping China 5G PA market

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based Vanchip Technologies, a subsidiary of MediaTek, has begun shipping 5G power amplifiers to Chinese handset vendors such as Realme, having already become the top 4G PA supplier in China, according to industry sources.

Vanchip has been outsourcing epiwafers and GaAs foundry services for its 4G PA products to Taiwan-based Win Semiconductor, and such a partnership is expected to continue into the 5G PA segment, said the sources.

Vanchip is currently also working with GaAs foundry house Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC) and epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC) for 4G PA products, added the sources.

It remains to be seen if Vanchip could grab a meaningful share in the 5G PA market in China, as other vendors, including Qualcomm, Qorvo and Skyworks, are also vying for a bigger slice of the booming market, said the sources.

However, vendors of 5G PAs in China will still have to cooperate with Taiwan's compound semiconductor providers such as Win Semi, AWSE and VPEC for steady supply of epiwafers and related GaAs foundry services, the sources added.