SiriuXense develops fetal monitoring patch
Mark Tsai, Hsinchu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

SiriuXense has developed a medical patch equipped with physiological sensors to monitor fetal heart rates, movements and ECG (electrocardiogram) during pregnancy, according to Tsai Fu-ji, CEO of the startup.

Pregnant women attach the patches to their abdomens and the real-time monitoring data are shown on smartphone apps connected with the patches, Tsai said.

The patch can be for clinical application as well, as obstetricians may prescribe it as a medical device for remote care if 24-hour monitoring of fetal conditions is deemed necessary, Tsai noted.

The patch can also monitor pregnant women's heart rates, Tsai indicated.

SiriuXense CEO Tsai Fu-ji (left) poses with a medical patch monitoring fetal conditions
Photo: Company

