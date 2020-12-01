Symtek to sustain strong equipment shipments for semiconductor clients

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based automation equipment maker Symtek Automation Asia saw its October revenues shoot up 177.55% on year to NT$307 million (US$10.75 million), thanks to shipments to clients in the PCB, foundry and packaging segments peaking in the month, according to industry sources.

The firm's January-October revenues rose 6.42% on year to NT$1.711 billion, over 80% of which came from shipments of automated PCB processing equipment supporting capacity expansions at makers of IC substrates and flexible boards, the sources said.

Its shipments of automated material handling systems (AMHS) to TSMC and backend houses ASE, Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and ChipMOS Technologies have also increased notably since August, the sources continued.

PCB makers have been keen on installing automation equipment and smart manufacturing solutions to better meet increasing demand for high-end ABF and BT substrates and FPCBs, which will continue to drive Symtek's revenue growth in 2021, the sources said, adding that the company has secured orders from leading FPCB vendor Zhen Ding Technology and IC substrate suppliers Unimicron Technology and Na Ya PCB, all of whom will maintain high capex next year for capacity expansions.

Symtek is also expected to have new clients from the foundry, memory and backend segments in 2021, with its shipments of mini warehouse for wafer cassettes and mask packages, specialty gas storage systems, and AMHS to increase significantly, the sources said.

The company declined to comment on specific clients and orders, but stressed that its revenues from shipments of semiconductor equipment will continue to trend upward in 2021 and reach over 50% of its total revenues in three years.