Equipment makers see rising revenue proportions from semiconductor sector

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Manufacturing equipment makers have seen rising contributions to revenues from wafer foundry and IC packaging/testing service providers.

Symtek Automation Asia has extended production from PCB equipment to wafer frame loaders/unloaders used in semiconductor manufacturing and expects the revenue proportion for semiconductor equipment to rise from 10% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 and to over 30% in 2021, according to industry sources.

C Sun has supplied equipment for advanced and wafer-level IC packaging and expects the corresponding revenues to grow over 50% in 2021, the sources said.

Taliang Technology extended production from PCB routing and drilling machines to semiconductor production equipment in 2017 and has become a supplier for Taiwan- and China-based semiconductor makers, with the corresponding revenues in 2020 estimated at NT$200 million (US$6.9 million), the sources said.

LCD equipment maker Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial has cooperated with clients to develop vision-based inspection and measurement solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing and expects the corresponding revenue proportion to exceed 10% in 2020, they said.

Gross margins for semiconductor equipment may not be higher than those for these makers' original product lines due to high investment in R&D, but such equipment will be a proof of their technological capability, the sources said.

Equipment makers' consolidated revenues, October 2020 (NT$m) Company Oct 2020 M/M Y/Y Jan-Oct 2020 Y/Y Symtek 307.0 (16.21%) 177.55% 2,711 6.42% C Sun 329.2 (21.47%) 15.41% 3,079 (15.83%) Taliang 236.3 (1.43%) 57.63% 1,825 19.01% Shuz Tung 197.9 18.47% (36.31%) 1,585 (40.15%)

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020