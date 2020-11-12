Equipment makers see rising revenue proportions from semiconductor sector

Manufacturing equipment makers have seen rising contributions to revenues from wafer foundry and IC packaging/testing service providers.
Symtek Automation Asia has extended production from PCB equipment to wafer frame loaders/unloaders used in semiconductor manufacturing and expects the revenue proportion for semiconductor equipment to rise from 10% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 and to over 30% in 2021, according to industry sources.
C Sun has supplied equipment for advanced and wafer-level IC packaging and expects the corresponding revenues to grow over 50% in 2021, the sources said.
Taliang Technology extended production from PCB routing and drilling machines to semiconductor production equipment in 2017 and has become a supplier for Taiwan- and China-based semiconductor makers, with the corresponding revenues in 2020 estimated at NT$200 million (US$6.9 million), the sources said.
LCD equipment maker Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial has cooperated with clients to develop vision-based inspection and measurement solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing and expects the corresponding revenue proportion to exceed 10% in 2020, they said.
Gross margins for semiconductor equipment may not be higher than those for these makers' original product lines due to high investment in R&D, but such equipment will be a proof of their technological capability, the sources said.
Equipment makers' consolidated revenues, October 2020 (NT$m)
Company
Oct 2020
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Oct 2020
Y/Y
Symtek
307.0
(16.21%)
177.55%
2,711
6.42%
C Sun
329.2
(21.47%)
15.41%
3,079
(15.83%)
Taliang
236.3
(1.43%)
57.63%
1,825
19.01%
Shuz Tung
197.9
18.47%
(36.31%)
1,585
(40.15%)
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020