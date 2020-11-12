Bits + chips
Equipment makers see rising revenue proportions from semiconductor sector
Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Manufacturing equipment makers have seen rising contributions to revenues from wafer foundry and IC packaging/testing service providers.

Symtek Automation Asia has extended production from PCB equipment to wafer frame loaders/unloaders used in semiconductor manufacturing and expects the revenue proportion for semiconductor equipment to rise from 10% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 and to over 30% in 2021, according to industry sources.

C Sun has supplied equipment for advanced and wafer-level IC packaging and expects the corresponding revenues to grow over 50% in 2021, the sources said.

Taliang Technology extended production from PCB routing and drilling machines to semiconductor production equipment in 2017 and has become a supplier for Taiwan- and China-based semiconductor makers, with the corresponding revenues in 2020 estimated at NT$200 million (US$6.9 million), the sources said.

LCD equipment maker Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial has cooperated with clients to develop vision-based inspection and measurement solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing and expects the corresponding revenue proportion to exceed 10% in 2020, they said.

Gross margins for semiconductor equipment may not be higher than those for these makers' original product lines due to high investment in R&D, but such equipment will be a proof of their technological capability, the sources said.

Equipment makers' consolidated revenues, October 2020 (NT$m)

Company

Oct 2020

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Oct 2020

Y/Y

Symtek

307.0

(16.21%)

177.55%

2,711

6.42%

C Sun

329.2

(21.47%)

15.41%

3,079

(15.83%)

Taliang

236.3

(1.43%)

57.63%

1,825

19.01%

Shuz Tung

197.9

18.47%

(36.31%)

1,585

(40.15%)

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.