    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 11, 2021
    Siltronic breaks ground for expansion of crystal pulling at Freiberg site
    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Silicon wafer maker Siltronic has broken ground to extend the crystal pulling hall at its Freiberg site, which was inaugurated in 2016. In the extension of the building monocrystals will be pulled to produce 300mm wafers used by the chip industry, according to the company.

    The extension is planned to be completed by the end of next year, said Siltronic.

    "Striving for continuous improvement and developing innovative products are among the most important tasks to ensure and expand our top technology position in the wafer industry. This makes Siltronic an attractive and sustainable employer," said Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic, as cited in a company statement. "With the new crystal pulling equipment, we are well prepared for the future to continue to be at the top of global competition in the semiconductor industry."

    Since Siltronic took over Freiberger Elektronikwerkstoffe in 1995, the company already has invested more than EUR1 billion (US$1.17 billion) at the Freiberg site in Saxony. "The investment in this new building shows that Siltronic remains clearly committed to the Freiberg site," von Plotho said.

    GlobalWafers has offered to acquire Siltronic. The Taiwan-based firm is looking to close the acquisition by the end of 2021.

